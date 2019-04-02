Dundee shop owner ‘overwhelmed’ after alleged theft left her ‘angry and upset’

A Broughty Ferry shop owner has been “overwhelmed” by support from locals after an alleged theft left her “angry and upset”.

Ann Annandale posted CCTV footage on Facebook apparently showing a woman stealing a top from her fashion boutique KarenB.

The footage shows the middle-aged woman browsing several items of clothes in the empty Brook Street shop last Wednesday.

She then grabs a top from the rack, before looking around and quickly stuffing the item underneath her jacket.

The rest of the footage shows her slowly walking out of the store.

Ms Annandale said she had been taken aback by the hundreds of messages expressing support for her on social media.

She said: “I was very upset and angry by the incident and I have been completely overwhelmed by the support we’ve been shown.

“I decided to share the CCTV footage of the theft to make other shop owners aware so they can be on their guard and hopefully prevent the same thing happening again.

“The video is conclusive and clearly shows the top being stolen.

“If anyone happens to know the perpetrator’s name please do not post it online but please send a private message to our page or call the police directly on 101.”