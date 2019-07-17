Dundee shop owner in her seventies tackles two ‘shoplifters’ as they try to ransack her store

A shop owner in her seventies tackled two suspected shoplifters after they tried to ransack her store.

Yvonne Menzies, of Keillers and Yvonne’s on the Seagate, wrestled the duo on Monday evening – despite still recovering from broken ribs she had sustained during a recent surgery.

Store manageress Mandy Napier revealed the pair had tried to make-off with two Yankee Candles priced at £23.99 each. They eventually managed to get away before, ironically, running down Candle Lane.

The pair scarpered after 78-year-old Yvonne stood up to them – and it all happened within a matter of seconds.

It was also captured on the store’s CCTV and images uploaded on to their social media page show the suspects entering the premises.

Hi can anyone let us know this couples name? Posted by Karma Jewellery on Tuesday, 16 July 2019

A female appears to place the items into her bag while a man fumbles around on his phone.

Yvonne – who has been in the business for over 50 years – can be seen entering the store before the alarm is raised as she and Mandy try to stop the robbers. A brief melee is captured on CCTV before all four spill out on to the street shortly before 5pm.

Yvonne said: “As far as we are aware that is all she attempted to take, she may have got away with smaller items. There could have been items from other stores in her bag.

“The pair were in the store for 30 seconds. We are sick fed-up of dealing with shoplifters.

“I came in and I noticed she put a candle in her bag while she was standing next to Mandy.They were working as a team and I confronted her before the struggle ensued.”

Yvonne put her arm around the woman before informing her the police would be here shortly.

She added: “I said ‘oh no my dear you are staying here’.

“The male then came and pushed me while I was trying to hold her but he grabbed her and dragged us both out of the door.

“With having surgery on my ribs I could feel the strain and the pair fled down Candle Lane.

“I heard him saying to her ‘we’ll get down here’ before they got away.”

Incidents of shoplifting have been occurring nearer the end of the day before the store shuts and Yvonne added: “Over the years we must have encountered hundreds of shoplifters.

“I’ve been in the trade for over 50 years and I would say incidents like this are definitely on the rise.

“We’ve decided to share the images on social media just to make other stores aware of what happened.

“It is a frustration that this type of thing is happening.

“You’re trying to make a go of things and you’ve got to combat this.

“I’ve seen it in some of the bigger retailers with people pocketing items and making their way out of the stores.

“Since we’ve uploaded the footage people have been condemning it.

“We contacted the police on 101 and they came yesterday morning and have taken a statement. This generation of shoplifters don’t seem to care as much about the consequences.”

Yvonne added: “I don’t come in here as much but it was fortunate I did on Monday otherwise they would have been off. I hope the police are able to track down the pair as I wouldn’t want other stores to have to go through it.”

Police said they were aware of the matter and anyone with information should call 101 quoting 1232 of July 16.