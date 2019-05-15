Dundee shop owner and bride reach settlement over wedding dress dispute

A shop owner who sued a bride for £15,000 compensation over damaging online reviews of her wedding dress has reached an out-of-court settlement in the case.

Yvonne Watson, who owns The Bridal Boutique in Broughty Ferry, sued newlywed Marie Mason for substantial damages over a series of one-star reviews she posted across social media sites.

Perth Sheriff Court was told that an agreement had been reached between the warring parties prior to a two-day hearing which was due to start today.

The parties have been ordered not to discuss terms of the agreement, although it is understood the bride has not agreed to pay any money to the owner of the bridal boutique.

Solicitor Gary Sutherland told the court: “I am pleased to advise the court that an agreement has been reached.”

Ms Watson raised the unusual defamation action against disgruntled bride Mrs Mason over claims her reviews meant The Bridal Boutique lost business.

Ms Watson sought damages along with an interdict banning the newlywed from posting further “defamatory statements” about the bridalwear shop.

Mrs Mason, who married Steven Mason in Perth in June, took to social media with her complaints after falling out with the shop over the mermaid-style dress.

She ordered the £2,000 Pronovias Druida dress, along with a veil and tiara, from the shop in September last year but claims there were problems with the size and colour of the dress which arrived.

Mrs Mason took to sites – including Facebook, Google Reviews, Trust Pilot and the You & Your Wedding bridal forum – to express her anger about the way she claimed the store treated her.

In a 722-word rant, Mrs Mason, from Perth, said: “DO NOT GO HERE! I have received the worst experience possible.”

Ms Watson said Mrs Mason had falsely claimed that the dress she was given was either “fake or second hand.”

In addition, she sought £15,000 from Mrs Mason as compensation for the damage she claims was caused to the business by her reviews.

A solicitor for the bride told the court: “The social media posts are true and not defamatory.”