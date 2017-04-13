A Dundee University design student was on hand to help concept store Swankie Jo’s celebrate its second birthday in style.

The store, which is based on Exchange Street, went through an extensive internal redesign earlier this month.

Final year design student, Andrew Campbell Forbes, 21, spent five days working on the project and was “delighted” to have helped the store with the refurbishment.

Store owner, Kara Swankie, 21, said: “Andrew was able to make use of the skills he had learnt at Duncan of Jordonstone. He’s done an incredible job.”

Picture shows Andrew in the revamped shop with Kara (left) and her business partner Jo Swankie.