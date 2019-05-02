Dundee sheriff jails city man for dealing cannabis

Ari Khalil, of Liff Road, was jailed after admitting being involved in cannabis dealing.

The 31-year-old previously pleaded guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug on October 30 last year on Liff Road.

Khalil appeared before Sheriff Alastair Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court after the preparation of social work reports. Solicitor Jim Laverty said Khalil had acquired a large amount of cannabis for social use among friends rather than for commercial gain.

Before sentencing Khalil to 20 weeks in prison, Sheriff Brown said: “Cannabis is not a game.

“It’s a drug that is prohibited for a good reason.”