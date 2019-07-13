Dundee sheriff jails Arbroath pervert over thousands of child abuse pics

A sheriff jailed a man who admitted possessing thousands of indecent images of children.

Grant Robb, of Newton Avenue, Arbroath, took or permitted to be taken, indecent images of children between September 2012 and May last year.

Defence solicitor Nick Whelan told Sheriff Alastair Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court that while the 52-year-old’s offences merited a custodial sentence, Robb would benefit from a community-based order.

But Sheriff Brown said he believed only one disposal was appropriate.

Jailing Robb for 11 months and placing him on the sex offenders register for 10 years, he said: “Every one of these images was a record of a real child being abused.”