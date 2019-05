Norman Gunn, 34, is to stand trial over claims of housebreaking.

Prosecutors allege that on August 19 2017, Gunn broke into a property on Culloden Crescent in Arbroath with intent to steal.

Gunn, of Brechin Road, Arbroath, had a plea of not guilty to the single charge on indictment tendered on his behalf by solictor Grant Bruce.

As a result, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for May 10.

Gunn was remanded meantime.