Dundee sheriff slams police for holding city woman five times drink-drive limit in custody

A woman caught at more than five times the drink-driving limit shunted a parked car.

Jade Beattie, 34, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving carelessly by causing damage to a stationary car on Byron Street on February 15. She was found to have 114 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

Beattie, of Byron Street, previously appeared from custody to admit the offence.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said he “disapproved strongly” of the police’s decision to hold her in custody for a weekend, believing she merited a discount in her sentence as a result. She was fined £250 and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.