Dundee sheriff accuses paedophile hunter group of fraud in case of sexual messaging to ‘child’

A sheriff has accused online paedophile hunters of “fraud” in the case of a man accused of indecently messaging children.

Sheriff Alastair Brown said Jamie Lee Upton and others made a “false pretence” by posing as a child while communicating with Paul Potelle, 48.

Potelle is alleged to have communicated with a child he thought was 13 between May and August 2017 at an address on Turnberry Avenue. But the child was actually a group of adults attempting to snare suspected child sex offenders, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Potelle’s solictor Theo Finlay said his client was “deceived” by the group.

Mr Upton previously gave evidence against Potelle which Sheriff Brown today deemed was inadmissible.

The sheriff said: “The evidence was unlawfully and irregularly obtained. Reliance on it would be an affront to the justice system.

“Put shortly, what they did was fraud. They made a false pretence about the identity and characteristics of persons operating the account in order to induce him to exchange messages and induce him to continue in exchanging messages until he conducted himself in a way likely to result in a substantial prison sentence.

“It was their wish to get a photograph and caption of Mr Potelle stating he had been arrested for suspected child sex offences.

“Such a caption would be misleading because that would involve the abuse of real children but there were no real children involved.

“Publication of such a photograph and caption risks interfering with the administration of justice. I have the impression that personal gratification for him (Upton) was motivation.”

Sheriff Brown continued the case until next week for the crown to consider how it wishes to proceed.