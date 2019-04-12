Dundee sex offender jailed for meeting woman ‘he did not know’ in city pub

A sex offender has been jailed after breaching an order intended to keep him away from women.

Ian King was subject to a string of conditions as part of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order imposed at Dundee Sheriff Court in March 2013.

King pleaded guilty to breaching the order for the second time after being found in the company of a woman at a city pub.

The 33-year-old, of Kirk Street, admitted being found in the company of a woman he did not know at the Counting House on Reform Street on March 9.

Solicitor Morgan Day said King accepted there was “no excuse” for the offence. King was jailed for four months by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.