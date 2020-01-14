Dundee sex offender given unpaid work after failing to tell police he moved address

A convicted sex offender has been ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work after he failed to comply with the rules of the sex offenders register.

Kyle Leonard, 23, of Pleasance Court, failed to tell the police he had moved home between September 18 and October 19 2018.

The Sexual Offences Act requires convicted offenders to inform the police within three days of changing address.

Leonard also failed to appear in court on August 13 last year in connection with another offence.

Solicitor David Duncan said Leonard had moved from place to place “on repeated occasions in short spaces of time”.

He added that Leonard was “wanting to stabilise things (and) put down some roots”.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Leonard to complete a total of 160 hours of unpaid work, reduced from a total of 190, for the two offences, to be completed within 12 months.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter