A sex offender has admitted failing to tell the police about his plans to leave the country.

Mark Devereaux, of Sandeman Street, pleaded guilty to failing to notify police about his plans as required under the terms of the sex offenders register.

On October 23 last year, he failed to notify police of his plans to travel to Portugal on October 30.

Devereaux, 50, had sentence deferred for the preparation of social works and for his personal appearance until April 24.