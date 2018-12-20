Thursday, December 20th 2018 Show Links
Dundee sex offender could have more restrictions when he is freed

by Reporter
December 20, 2018, 6:06 am
Ross Ottaway
A jailed sex offender could have further restrictions placed upon him when he is released from prison.

Ross Ottaway, 36, of Arbroath, previously pleaded guilty on indictment to sending sexual written communications to someone he believed to be a child aged under 16. The offence took place between July 8 and July 30 last year at an address in Kirk Street, Dundee.

Ottaway was jailed for 15 months in November and prosecutors want to impose further restrictions. The case was continued until January 10.

