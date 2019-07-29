Sex club in Dundee city centre has more than 160 members after opening weeks ago

Dundee’s latest hotspot is offering sex in the city – and has 50 shades of a blockbuster film about it.

It seems anything goes in Club Kudos, which opened on Princes Street five weeks ago.

The man behind the club, John Gibson, describes it as an “alternative lifestyle venue”.

However, it is not for the faint hearted with its playrooms, 6ft circular bed in front of a mirror and other accessories.

Despite only being open for a matter of weeks, the club already boasts 160 members.

The majority of those using the facilities at the moment are single men but John says couples and women also attend.

Guests can also go along on an ad hoc basis but there are very stringent rules to abide by.

You don’t have to delve too far into your “alternative” imagination to figure out what goes on and the club is definitely for similarly minded, consenting adults.

The club offers revellers the chance to enjoy themselves in a safe and controlled environment and received Scottish Government funding to get started.

John funded most of the refurbishment himself with an added £15,000 personal business grant from the Scottish Government which he had to draw up a business plan for.

The club does not require any type of licence since he is not providing either alcohol or any form of sexual entertainment.

John, who was formerly an agricultural engineer and is a recently qualified accountant, saw a gap in the market for the club, the only one of its kind in Dundee.

It also one of the very few outside of Glasgow and Edinburgh – and John said he saw a demand for the sort of entertainment on offer.

John said: “Although this is all about adult fun there is also a very serious side to it.

“The club was previously a sauna used by gay men but it closed. Since then there has been no place for guys to go to have fun and stay safe at the same time.

“Guys go to Templeton Woods which is clearly not suitable or they end up going home with a stranger, leaving them open to all sorts of potential issues.”

However, John didn’t want to open a club which had any sort of exclusivity to any one group – and says his new place is open to all.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

He said: “I wanted to provide an alternative lifestyle venue for consenting adults.

“My members are made up of people of all ages but mostly in their 30s and 40s.

“Most members are men and many people come along looking to join in whatever is happening. Or you can just sit and chill and watch movies instead.

“Everyone who uses the open playrooms know they are just that, open, and they could be joined or they could be watched.

“However, if someone says no to anything at all that absolutely must be adhered to.

“We also have a very stringent no drink and no drugs policy and I have thrown people out before.”

John said that Saturday nights were swingers nights and again everyone who chooses to come along knows what they are coming for.

The club has links to the Terence Higgins Trust and has already become involved in sex education for adults.

It is hosting an event today when anyone can go for a STI test.

John said: “We are taking a very responsible stance on all sex-related issues and we are basically providing a safe venue for people who want to enjoy their chosen lifestyle without placing themselves or anyone else in a difficult situation.”