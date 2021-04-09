Dundee set to welcome back striker Alex Jakubiak after four months out

Dundee boss James McPake is set to have Alex Jakubiak back in his squad for this weekend’s Championship clash with Greenock Morton.

The Dens gaffer rates the striker highly but the former Watford man has barely featured for the Dark Blues since signing last summer.

An ankle injury delayed his start to the season before a serious thigh problem picked up in December saw him out again for an extended period after just four appearances.

Now, though, he’s back training and is expected to take a place on the bench for the Dark Blues this weekend as they look to win their fourth Championship match on the bounce.

Fellow striker Osman Sow is also fit after he missed recent games against St Johnstone and Ayr while goalkeeper Jack Hamilton will be available again before the end of the campaign.

Ahead of the home clash with Morton, McPake said: “We’ll hopefully see Alex Jakubiak back in the squad.

“Osman Sow is back training as well so we could actually have six strikers and a goalkeeper on the bench if we want!

Feels good to be back on the training pitch ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JNRdiES8ng — Alex Jakubiak (@AlexJakubiak) April 7, 2021

“Jak is looking great and (Jordan) McGhee is getting close, we’ll maybe see him next week.

“It’s important we have strength in depth but the bonus of getting those two back is more than strength in depth, it’s two real quality players.

“Osman as well, he’ll have a big part to play between now and the end of the season.”

Dee face different Morton

Morton head into the contest on the back of a 4-1 home defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle but McPake has warned his Dark Blues not to take the league’s ninth-placed team lightly.

The Dark Blues were held to a 2-2 draw at Cappielow at the end of February before Gus McPherson took over as manager a month ago.

And McPake expects a difficult afternoon against Ton.

“Morton is another huge test on Saturday,” he said.

“They play differently now to what they did earlier in the season, they were very impressive against Dunfermline when I watched them in the Scottish Cup.

“I have huge respect for Gus McPherson and everything he’s done in the game. It’s going to be another one where we’ll need to roll the sleeves up and perform.

“If we think this is going to be an easy game then it could be another one like Ayr at Dens if we are not at it.”