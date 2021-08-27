Dundee set to swoop for Celtic star Leigh Griffiths

Dundee are set to move to bring Celtic star Leigh Griffiths back to Dens Park.

The striker starred for the Dee between 2009 and 2011 – and became a huge fan favourite in the city.

Now he could be set to return for a second stint in dark blue.

Courier Sport understands Dundee’s interest in Griffiths is concrete – and that Celtic are open to doing a loan deal.

A return to Dens would suit the 31-year-old hit man, who still holds fond memories of his prior spell with the club.

And though he has a year remaining at Celtic, Griffiths has not featured under new Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

The prospect of regular football in a familiar environment is understood to appeal to the striker, who knows Dee boss James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay well.

The trio spent time together at Livingston as Griffiths made his senior breakthrough. McPake was then reunited with the striker during his loan spell at Hibs.

It is understood the details of the proposed deal to bring the Scotland internationalist to Dens Park are already being worked on.

However, it is likely to take a few days to thrash out an agreement, which, all going smoothly, will be settled by transfer deadline day.