Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee set to receive another windfall after Jack Hendry’s second move of the summer

By George Cran
September 1, 2021, 9:34 am
Jack Hendry in action for Dundee in 2017.
Dundee are set to receive yet another six-figure windfall as Jack Hendry made his second move of the summer.

The Dark Blues sold the centre-back to Celtic in 2018 for a club-record fee of £1.3 million.

Included in that deal, however, were clauses that would secure Dundee a cut of any further sell-on from Parkhead.

When Hendry then left the Hoops for Belgium in June for Oostende, where he spent last season on loan, the Dens Park club pocketed around £100,000.

When that deal was announced, it was reported the Belgians were keen to make a quick profit and so it appeared as champions Club Brugge snapped up the centre-back last night.

And this time even more cash will be heading Dundee’s way.

How much?

 

Depending on the source, Brugge have paid between £4m and £6m for Hendry with some even suggesting the deal could reach £8.6m.

As part of the deal to sell, Celtic will receive 30% of that fee.

Dundee then take 20% of that cut as part of the deal from 2018.

So, should the Belgian champions end up paying £8.6m, that boils down to around £500,000 for the Dark Blues.

If, as is being reported in Belgium, the fee is actually a £4m release clause, then Dundee get a cash boost of around £240,000.

Whichever amount it comes to, Dundee will receive a six-figure windfall from a deal done three years ago.

And their former defender Jack Hendry will play Champions League football against PSG, Manchester City and RB Leipzig this season.