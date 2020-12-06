Dundee set to offer pre-contract deal to Dundee United winger Paul McMullan

Dundee are set to make a pre-contract swoop for Dundee United winger Paul McMullan, Tele Sport understands.

The 24-year-old’s Tannadice deal finishes at the end of this season and the Dark Blues are keen to see him make the switch across the street in the summer.

McMullan was a key player for Robbie Neilson last campaign as the Tangerines romped to the Championship title, scoring three goals and laying on 10.

However, this term he has found game time harder to come by under Micky Mellon with a groin injury hampering him.

The wideman has made just one start in the Premiership among seven appearances in all competitions.

That experience of winning the Championship has attracted Dens boss James McPake to add McMullan to Dundee’s own bid to get out of the second tier.

Just last month, McMullan revealed he had turned down the chance to sign for Ross County earlier this year, choosing to stay and fight for his place at Tannadice.

Asked if it was an easy call for him to say no to the Staggies, he replied: “No it wasn’t because I wasn’t playing a lot of football.

“I was sitting watching the games and I had to have a long, hard think about it.

“It would be a big commitment to move up north. I spoke to my girlfriend about it and we kind of decided between us to give it a go at United.”