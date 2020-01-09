Dundee set to close in on pre-contract deals but no signings ‘imminent’ says boss James

Dundee manager James McPake says there are no signings “imminent” at the club ahead of the weekend’s clash with Ayr United.

However, he did admit the club are close to two pre-contract agreements, with one believed to be with Inverness right-back Shaun Rooney.

The Dens gaffer said: “I must have had easily over 500 phone calls over the last week – names from everywhere. But there’s genuinely nothing imminent.”

Despite no incomings being imminent, James is keen for fans of the club not to take that for inaction behind the scenes.

He added: “We don’t want six or seven signings every window. We need to keep building every window – looking to add and get stronger with every one.

“We’re fourth in the league which isn’t great but it’s a process and we need to believe in what we’re trying to do.

“I’d be quite happy keeping this squad and adding a couple.

“We need to make sure we’re in the play-offs with a chance to get to the Premiership and we’re looking to build a team that can compete there.

“We’ll hopefully get a couple of pre-contracts done with a view to next season.”

One name that has been linked with a move back to the club this month is former Dee favourite Craig Wighton.

“I loved working with Wighty when he was here,” said James.

“I know his character and his talent. He’s training with the reserves at Hearts but there’s nothing happening with that. Will it? I’m genuinely not sure.

“Wighty got put to us at the start of the season. He’s one we’re aware of and know very well but he’s a Hearts player at the minute.”

Meanwhile, the Dens boss expects to have Graham Dorrans available for Saturday’s match against Ayr after he spoke with MK Dons at the start of the week.

Dorrans scored his first, and so far only goal for Dundee in the derby at Tannadice on December 29 (see video below).

“He’s trained very well over the last two days,” James added.

“If he’s here come the weekend, he’ll be involved. My opinion hasn’t changed – I think he will be. That’s how I’ve felt all along unless something drastically changes.

“I hope that’s not my heart ruling my head.

“He’s been really professional in the way he’s dealt with it.

“He’s an experienced player with good character. He still looks very committed in training.

“He’s key to what we’re trying to do but we knew when we signed him that this might happen.

“We’re prepared for whatever happens. We’ll be strengthening whether he is here or not and, hopefully, it’s to put players around him.”