Dundee set to agree 3% rent rise for council tenants following public survey

A 3% rent rise for Dundee council tenants is set to be approved after seven in 10 locals consulted backed the move.

Dundonians in council houses will pay an average of £2.28 more a week from April 6 to maintain what the council calls the “current level of service”.

The inflation-busting rate was offered as the minimum rise tenants could opt for, with options of 3.5% and 4% given that would have provided additional cash for energy-efficiency measures down the line.

Other housing-related costs, such as the charges associated with sheltered housing, are also set to rise at approximately the same rate.

Local authority chiefs also say the 3% rise was necessary to cover the costs of scrapping the much-derided shower tax, which may have netted the council as much as £6 million in extra spending money between 2007 and 2019.

John Alexander, council leader and convener of the policy and resources committee, has noted the record-breaking level of participation in the consultation exercise. Over 2,500 people made the effort to have their say – a fifth of all Dundee council tenants.

Mr Alexander said: “Not only is this the best response to the rent consultation exercise that we have ever had, it is also one of the best in the country.

“We are able to give our tenants a considerable amount of information about what we can do to invest in their homes and future house building with each level of proposed increase.

“That means they make an informed choice about how much the rent on a council house should go up by, and what they get for their money.”

Council officers have acknowledged the increase comes at a time of hardship associated with the UK Government’s reforms of welfare.

Dundee is more than doubling its hardship fund for council tenants unable to pay their rent, from £200,000 to £450,000.

Alongside the 2,503 locals who had their say, the Dundee Federation of Tenants Associations was also consulted directly. It has called the proposals to scrap the shower charge a “fairer deal for tenants”.

Anne Rendall, neighbourhood services convener, added: “The rent setting exercise has always got to be a delicate balancing act.

“There are lots of things we would like to do to improve the housing stock in Dundee and build more social rented housing but we are always mindful of the need for any rent increase that allows us to do that to be manageable for hard-pressed Dundee families.

“I believe that we are getting the balance right and council house tenants are getting the best outcomes all round.”