Dundee set to shake off any rustiness in Arbroath clash

Plenty of first-teamers are set to shake off any winter rustiness as Dundee travel to Arbroath tonight for a friendly.

The Dark Blues just returned to training yesterday after being given the first week of the mid-season break off.

Any niggling injuries felt through the December run of matches will, hopefully, have been given the time needed to heal.

And the match at Gayfield will be an ideal opportunity for Paul Hartley’s men to get the legs going again as they prepare for a return to action in just under two weeks time.

The Dark Blues will be looking to hit the ground running after the break, starting in the Scottish Cup next Saturday at home to St Mirren.

They are then back in league action the Friday after away at Aberdeen.

Dundee should have skipper Darren O’Dea back available after he missed the Hogmanay victory over St Johnstone with illness.

James Vincent also picked up a knock before the 3-0 win in the Tayside derby and is expected to be back.

Nicky Low has had a frustrating season with injury and, providing there was no setback over the past few days, could get some much-needed game time under his belt as he looks to make a comeback from a long-standing groin problem.

With it being a friendly, it will be interesting to see if wantaway striker Rory Loy is given a run out.

The former-Falkirk man has been told he is free to find another club after he fell down the pecking order this season.

Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and Ayr United have been reported to have registered interest in the forward.

He has notched four goals in 17 appearances this season in dark blue, although many of those have been from the bench.

Arbroath, of course, haven’t stopped for a break with only the top flight shutting down and will be themselves match sharp, giving a good test for Dundee.

The Red Lichties come into the game on the back of a win after beating Edinburgh City 2-0 at Meadowbank and boss Dick Campbell says he’ll be making changes to his side.

They don’t have a big squad, however, and will be pretty much full strength.

They’ll be giving new signing Eddie Ferns a home debut after his capture from Stirling Albion.

Kick-off is 7.45pm and is open to the public.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £10 for an adult and child combo (U/16).