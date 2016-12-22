Starbucks is set to open Dundee’s first drive-through coffee shop, off the A90 Kingsway.

A planning application has been lodged to site it near Asda, to the east of the Discovery Centre in Fulton Road.

Proposals have also been submitted to create a new Marston’s pub and restaurant within the same area.

A supporting statement said: “The intended operator of this unit is Starbucks; presenting the first of its kind to be

situated in the Dundee City area.”

Dundee City Council will decide the application.