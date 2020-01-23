Dundee set for £500,000 investment in electric vehicle charging points across city

Dundee’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure could receive almost £500,000 if councillors back more investment next week.

Grants from Transport Scotland and the Switched on Towns and Cities Fund will provide new chargers at Greenmarket, Marchbanks Depot, Dawson Park and Logie Avenue, if the plans go ahead.

Mark Flynn, depute convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “This investment will keep Dundee at the forefront of the EV revolution and ensure that not only cars but also commercial vehicles will have the charging network needed to support them.

“The number and types of electric vehicles being bought and driven on our roads is only going to increase and we want to make sure that Dundee is in pole position to meet and drive demand.”

Electric commercial vehicle charger provision is planned for Greenmarket at a cost of £103,208, while Dundee City Council’s Marchbanks HGV and Logie Avenue depots will have charging facilities installed at a combined cost of £340,000, with the final provision at Dawson Park for £17,500.

The city development committee, which meets this Monday, January 27, will be asked to approve Swarco UK as the contractor for the works.