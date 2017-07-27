Dundee is set for another “major” concert this year, it has been announced.

However, the artist or band who will take to the Caird Hall stage has yet to be revealed, with bosses remaining tight-lipped.

An announcement is expected later today.

The gig will take place at the city square venue on Tuesday August 22 – just under four weeks away.

With the event taking place such a short time after it has been announced, a sell-out act is expected.

Last night, the gig was teased on social media.

A tweet read:

Announcing tomorrow major Concert @CairdHallDundee on 22 August , yes in only a few weeks , so much to do !! — Caird Hall Dundee (@CairdHallDundee) July 26, 2017

Speculation that Rod Stewart is the performer appear to be unfounded. The Maggie May singer is in the States performing in Las Vegas that night.

Some top names have already been announced for the Caird Hall for the near future.

A number of those have already sold-out, including The View and Erasure – which became unavailable in minutes.

Tickets for the likes of Happy Mondays, Placebo, Shane Filan and Jason Manford are still available.