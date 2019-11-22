Dundee service will include music, poetry and prayer for those who have lost a child

Parents and relatives who have lost a child are invited to join a service of thanksgiving and remembrance in December.

The event will be held at the Dundee University Chaplaincy Centre in Cross Row on December 5.

The service will include music, poetry, prayer, reflection time and a lighting of candles in memory of babies and children who have died.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The event, organised by NHS Tayside Department of Spiritual Care in conjunction with the stillbirth neonatal death charity SANDS, is open to everyone regardless of faith and belief.

Health and social care chaplain Andrew Bennett said: “The children’s memorial service is a valued opportunity for parents and family to pause in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s an opportunity to acknowledge their loss and renew precious memories. These gatherings bring together those who have experienced similar losses, in a safe and supportive space.”

The event begins at 7.30pm, with refreshments served at the end of the service.