Dundee seller’s rare whisky snapped up at auction for £13,500

A Dundee seller has been left delighted after his rare bottle of whisky was snapped up at auction for £13,500.

The 1938 Macallan single malt was sold to a buyer in England after a fierce bidding war at McTear’s Rare and Fine Whisky Auction.

The dram, which was distributed by Atkinson Baldwin & Co. Ltd, was marked No. 543 and presented for sale in its original wooden box.

McTear’s whisky specialist, Graeme Maxwell, said: “We knew the bottle was a rare find when it came into the auction house, so we weren’t surprised when we started to get a lot of interest from collectors across the globe.

“It was a great auction and the Dundee seller was delighted with the end result.

“Over the years Macallan has produced some of the world’s finest and most complex whiskies at its distillery in Craigellachie.

© DC Thomson

“For those who have had the privilege of trying this particular dram, some have said they get tasting notes that include Apricot jam, ripe plums, chestnut honey, and even toasted brioche.

“Collectors and whisky enthusiasts across the world recognise that their bottles can fetch thousands of pounds, but many people have no idea how valuable their whisky at home is.

“It is always worth having a look in your cupboards and loft as you never know what you may find.”

To find out how to have your whisky or any other items valued visit www.mctears.co.uk/valuations.