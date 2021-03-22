Dundee selected for 5G innovation hub which could attract tech firms and jobs

A Dundee innovation hub focussing on the next generation of mobile internet technology will bring pioneering firms and jobs to the city.

That’s the claim from Scotland 5G Centre as it announced Dundee as the location for its new facility.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet connection, promising speeds of up to 100 times 4G which is today’s standard.

The Scotland 5G Centre innovation hub will support innovation and growth in the games, virtual reality and interactive entertainment sectors.

It will co-develop solutions for diverse sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing.

The Dundee hub will also work in partnership to create new tools and services to combat cyber-crime activities.

The centre is part of a £4m national network announced in Scottish Government’s Programme for Government.

It is hoped the facility will help drive growth and increase opportunities for employment and investment in the city and surrounding area.

Experts from the Scotland 5G Centre will lead work in the new hub in collaboration with Abertay University’s Emergent Technology Centre and the InGAME research and development centre.

The hub will be operational by May and its location will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Professor Gregor White, dean of the School of Design and Informatics, said: “Abertay has been helping to drive Dundee’s evolution as a leading UK tech hub for many years.

“This 5G innovation initiative has the potential to further strengthen industries that are hugely important to the city.

“The rollout of the 5G hub offers significant growth potential for Dundee’s business sector. We are keen to explore all business collaboration opportunities.”

Ambitions for the Scotland 5G Centre innovation hub

The Scotland 5G Centre hub will be created in partnership with Abertay University, Dundee City Council and infrastructure experts Scottish Futures Trust.

The Dundee hub will work with regional businesses and provide access to a 5G development platform, driving even more investment and interest to the area.

It will offer collaboration and partnerships to bring together industry, academia and government bodies, creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

It will provide access to a Dundee City Council-led testbed, a unique demonstration and development environment, where organisations can test and develop new 5G applications and services for potential business models.

The facility will support research and development on enabling technologies for applications where mobile plays a key role such as service delivery, manufacturing, training and marketing by diverse industries and sectors.

Why the Scotland 5G team chose Dundee

Paul Coffey, chief executive at The Scotland 5G Centre, said: “Dundee has a proud track record of partnership working with established tech networks to enable the city to flourish.

“The local team at the 5G innovation hub will support organisations, networks and communities to get involved in the acceleration of 5G deployment at an earlier stage.

“We will work closely with the city’s games industry to enable organisations to harness the many opportunities that 5G offers, such as truly simultaneous game play.”

5G will open up opportunities to design products and services incorporating technologies such as immersive, interactive, Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual reality, automation and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The latter in particular allows for new innovative deployments of sensor-based systems and products across the area to deliver solutions such as better management of buildings and places and improved citizen experiences such as healthcare.

Another focus area will be cyber-security. The hub will encourage the adoption of proactive cyber security practices for SMEs who adopt 5G technologies through collaboration with Abertay University.

New products, tools, services and software will be designed and developed to ensure secure access to the 5G network.

The hub team will also work with SMEs in and around Dundee to be more digitally connected, helping increase employment and drive profitability.

5G testbed at Dundee Waterfront

This investment will align with and build upon work currently being undertaken by Dundee City Council, in partnership with Scottish Futures Trust and Abertay University, to create a 5G Testbed within Dundee Central Waterfront.

The Central Waterfront Testbed, funded through Scottish Government’s Growth Accelerator Model, will help deliver core infrastructure needed to meet the objectives of the 5G innovation hub.

£2 million of funding has also been ringfenced within the Tay Cities Deal to support the delivery and demonstration of 5G use cases.

Derek Graham, programme director at Scottish Futures Trust said: “The Digital Infrastructure team have been working closely with Dundee City Council to drive the development and delivery of its 5G testbed since its inception.

“We are now looking forward to extending this collaborative approach with its partners to position the 5G testbed as a catalyst for future 5G innovation across the Tay Cities Region.”

Councillor Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, added: “The business community in Dundee currently enjoy a high level of connectivity and ultrafast services with good upload and download speeds.

“We want to ensure that more businesses in the city can enjoy a more uniform experience, with the greater performance and improved efficiency that 5G offers.

“I am delighted that Dundee will be the site of Scotland’s latest 5G innovation hub.”