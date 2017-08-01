Dundee has seen an increase in reported homophobic hate crime.

The number of complaints relating to people being abused because of their sexuality increased by almost a third during the last year.

There were 30 allegations made to police in the City of Discovery in 2016-17, an increase of seven on the previous year.

In all, more than 50 hate crimes relating to a person’s sexual orientation were reported to police in Tayside during 2016-17.

Angus saw a dozen hate crimes reported during the same spell and officers in Perth and Kinross recorded nine.

A total of 160 instances of homophobic abuse have been reported to officers in Tayside since 2014.

However, LGBT rights charity Stonewall says the true number of gay men and women targeted could be much higher. According to Stonewall, only a quarter of such hate crimes are reported to police.

The charity says that seven in 10 victims of homophobic crime do not report being targeted.

Gay men and young people are “far less likely” to report abuse than lesbians and older people, the charity say.

Sophie Bridger, Stonewall Scotland’s policy and research officer, said: “Unfortunately we know lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people continue to face high levels of violence and harassment, and charges of hate crime against LGBT people continue to rise.

“No one should live in fear of physical or verbal violence just for being who they are. There is a lot still to do, and our work will continue until everyone is free to be themselves, wherever they live.”

Dundee City Council’s equalities spokesperson, Gregor Murray, said: “I would urge all communities that such crimes are entirely unacceptable, and we should not be afraid to report such incidents.

“In an emergency, hate crimes can be reported by calling 999, or if it’s not an emergency, you can dial 101, visit your local police station, fill out a form on the Police Scotland website, or at 15 Third Party Reporting centres across the city.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We actively encourage people to come forward and report if they have been abused because of any characteristic and we hope that more people are doing so rather than staying silent thinking nothing can or will be done.”