Dundee sees price hikes to leisure and arts activities across the city

Dundee’s leisure and arts body has unveiled several price rises for its services this year following a cut to its budget.

The cost of junior activity classes, admission to Camperdown Wildlife Centre, the rental of some sports halls and 3G pitches and the price of library services will increase from next month.

Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD), the organisation which manages the city’s libraries, swimming pools and gyms, says the decision is “sensitive to market forces”.

The council arms-length body is also introducing voluntary redundancies and a cut in its books budget in a bid to save cash.

Admission fees at Camperdown Wildlife Centre will rise from £5.50 to £6 for adults and from £4.40 to £5 for concessions, while a family ticket will rise from £18.70 to £21.

The cost of hiring sports halls at several venues has increased, as has 3G pitch hire at the DISC.

However, LACD has also cut the cost of membership to its flagship Leisure Active scheme, which gives access to gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes.

Its top-tier membership will drop from £33 a month to £29 and a membership for 60+ locals called Generation Fit will start from £15 for a single member.

Prices have been frozen for lessons and open sessions at the Dundee Ice Arena.

And while several public services have seen some price rises, the biggest hikes have been passed on to corporate clients.

Rental fees for the Caird Hall auditorium have risen by between 7% and 40% – or as much as £200.

Hiring halls in The McManus for private functions has risen by between £35 and £55 depending on the room. Reproduction fees for library materials have risen by 10% across the board.

And the price of hiring Broughty Castle or the Mills Observatory for a wedding ceremony has risen by 25%, with the castle now costing £425 for every two hours it is used on a Saturday, up from £340.

A Leisure and Culture spokesman said: “A revised pricing structure for 2019/20 was agreed and includes a range of flexible pricing that is sensitive to market forces and recognises the board’s commitment to providing access for all.”