Dundee security guard allegedly stole bank card from campus before using it to buy a takeaway

A university security guard has been accused of stealing a bank card from the campus where she worked before using it to buy a takeaway.
Oceanne Camus, of Fleming Gardens East, allegedly committed the theft from the St Andrews University, in the town’s St Mary’s Place, on January 26 2019.
She allegedly stole a woman’s bank card while working on campus as a security guard.
The case against Camus at Dundee Sheriff Court was continued without plea until next month.
Prosecutors allege that Camus had found a bank card in the woman’s name and stole it after making no attempt to discover the true owner, while she was in the course of her employment as a security guard.
Thereafter, the 24-year-old allegedly used the card to purchase goods at a garage on Forfar Road on the same date.
Camus is charged with fraudulently buying tobacco, confectionery and a beverage worth £20.99 with the card.
It is further alleged that Camus used the stolen card to pay for a mobile phone top-up.
She is charged with paying £30.02 to mobile network 02.
A fourth charge states that Camus again used the card in order to purchase food from JustEat which totalled £12.10.
Camus did not appear in the dock in order to answer the four charges she faces on summary complaint.
Following a motion by fiscal depute Laura Bruce, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case until February for the case to be prepared.