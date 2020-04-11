Dundee security firm helps bouncers back into work

A local security firm has been helping dozens of door stewards bounce back into work during the coronavirus lockdown.

Scores of bouncers and security staff were left unemployed after pubs and clubs closed their doors because of the global pandemic.

However, Michael Smith, operations manger at Securitay Ltd in Broughty Ferry, has been keen to make sure no bouncer is left out of pocket.

He said: “We have taken on a lot in the last two or three weeks since the lockdown started.

“We had guys who were working for other companies as door stewards and their work stopped overnight, but we have a number of jobs to do for the NHS, so we are reaching out to them.

“We are working at the NHS’s coronavirus testing centres to help direct traffic and make sure everything is being done right to help the staff.

“It is a lot of pressure, but it is great to get these guys into work and help as much as we can.

“Some of our own staff who were working 60 hours a week have also cut their hours, so the workload can be shared out to help everyone get through these tough times.

“We are taking each day as it comes, but the more we have working, the merrier.”

Michael said that when the coronavirus crisis is over, new workers will be able to go back to their old jobs manning doors on pubs and clubs.

However, as Securitay’s work for the NHS continues to increase, Michael is keen to take on even more employees.

He continued: “If there is anyone looking for help out there who has a licence, we are more than willing to help.

“We have been getting folk from as far afield as Glenrothes, and we have been able to help one guy from the Edinburgh area as well – his wife works for the NHS and has been moved to help in Dundee.

“We have taken on about 40 so far, but we are looking to take on even more.”

Anyone interested in security work can contact Michael via Securitay’s Facebook page or by contacting heretohelp@securitay.co.uk