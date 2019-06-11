Dundee security chief offers reward to catch thief who nicked his trainers and family’s clothes

A security chief has offered a reward to nail the thief who nicked his trainers and family’s clothes.

Matthew Sansbury was furious to find a bag had been taken from outside his home at a flat in Tait’s Lane in Dundee in an early morning raid.

And he estimated the haul to be worth £500 so the security supervisor is now offering a £50 bounty for information leading to a conviction.

Matthew, 28, a supervisor at Safe-Tay Security, said: “I have a six-month-old baby and his clothes were among those taken, plus my other kid’s stuff and that of my partner Danyelle Ney.

“It is all very suspicious because nobody else in the block of flats had anything taken and we had a pram outside which was left untouched.

“The bag of clothes had been brought back from the launderette and we just left it outside the flat where there is also a shoe rack and that’s where my trainers were stolen from.

“We live in a very nice block of flats and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“My partner, Danyelle, and I were shocked that someone could steal all this. But there is a fine timeline to it all because two people going to work at 5.10am both saw the bag in the hall, but it was gone by 6.10am.

“It was almost as if someone was watching and waiting.”

Police in Dundee confirmed they are probing the theft which happened last Thursday.