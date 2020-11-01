Dundee secondary schools extend face masks in class guidance to all year groups

Dundee high schools have asked all pupils to wear face masks in class from Monday.

New guidance from the Scottish Government requires senior pupils in S4 to S6 in tier three areas – which includes the city – to wear face coverings in all areas of school buildings.

But all Dundee City Council secondary schools have extended the request to youngsters in S1 to S3.

Pupils in secondary schools across Scotland already have to wear face coverings in communal areas, including corridors and toilets.

On Friday the Scottish Government announced new guidelines extending the requirement in level three areas of its new tier system, which comes into force on Monday.

Baldragon Academy stated its “clear expectation” that younger pupils would also wear masks in classrooms.

Please find new information on face coverings from @Baldragon_HT today. pic.twitter.com/vuO3r9O7vw — Baldragon Academy (@BaldragonAcad) October 30, 2020

A letter to parents from headmaster Hugh Aninch said: “Whilst the current national guidance is specific for staff and senior phase pupils, I firmly believe that it is our moral and social responsibility to actively support all actions that can help reduce the impact of Covid in our learning community.”

Grove Academy said the request would apply to all pupils and staff, from S1 upwards.

Rector Graham Hutton wrote to parents and said on Twitter: “The guidance is S4-6 but we, as a school, along with all other secondaries in Dundee, have decided to go for face coverings for all pupils (S1-6) and all staff for the safety of everyone.

“Representatives of pupils and staff were consulted. We need to help keep Covid-19 at bay.”

Informing parents of the extension of the face mask requirement from corridors to classrooms for older pupils, Harris Academy head teacher Barry Millar said: “In the interests of staff wellbeing and that of our younger pupils, I am encouraging young people in S1-S3 to follow suit and keep their face coverings on whilst in class.”

Braeview Academy said including S1 to S3 pupils aided clarity and further reduced the risk of infection.

St Paul’s RC Academy, St John’s RC High School and Craigie High School also encouraged all pupils to wear face coverings during lessons.

Dundee was elevated from tier two to three amid concerns over a spike in the coronavirus infection rate in the city.

There have been several positive cases linked with Dundee schools since the start of the new term, resulting in a number of pupils having self-isolate.