Dundee secondary school pupils’ attainment improvement ‘slowest in Scotland’

Dundee is making the slowest progress in Scotland for improving attainment at secondary schools, according to analysis by a council watchdog.

The Accounts Commission said the city’s performance can’t be blamed solely on spending or deprivation levels.

Dundee recorded a 1% improvement since 2011-12 in a key measure of secondary pupil attainment, which is the lowest of all 32 local authorities.

The city council’s education convener Stewart Hunter said the authority was working hard to improve attainment.

“The council is engaged in an ongoing drive to close the attainment gap and an Education Scotland report into our efforts commended the ‘good progress’ that Dundee is making,” the SNP councillor said.

“We are on a long-term journey to increase attainment and we are continuing our focus on removing obstacles to learning.”