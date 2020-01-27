Dundee seal loan return for Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard

Dundee have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Conor Hazard on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

The Northern Ireland international played five games for the Dark Blues in an emergency-loan spell earlier in the campaign and returns to challenge Jack Hamilton for the No 1 jersey.

Hazard arrived from the champions in October when Hamilton needed surgery after suffering from appendicitis and impressed during his short time at the club.

He played in wins over Ayr, Alloa and Morton before heading back to his parent club in November.