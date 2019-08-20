Tuesday, August 20th 2019 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee seal loan deal for highly-rated Rangers youngster Josh McPake

by George Cran
August 20, 2019, 10:15 am Updated: August 20, 2019, 10:20 am
Dundee have signed 17-year-old Rangers winger Josh McPake on a six-month loan deal.

The highly-rated youngster made his debut for the Ibrox side in the Europa League last month and was named the Gers’ Academy Player of the Year last season.

He was at Dundee’s 2-1 Betfred Cup defeat to Aberdeen on Sunday and has now agreed to join the club temporarily until January.

