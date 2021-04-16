Dundee ‘screaming witch’ shoplifted, spat Covid and swallowed tablets pulled from bra

A “screaming witch” tried to spit Covid onto store staff during a 15-minute brawl before swallowing 50 tablets she had hidden inside her bra.

Andrea Westwater tried to rip off her mask after threatening to infect the shop workers who tackled her when she was spotted shoplifting in Debenhams.

She kept spitting into the mask but the store staff managed to keep it over her mouth so she was unable to land any of it on them during the fracas.

Career criminal Westwater was jailed for 11 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after she admitted attacking three men at the department store in the city on October 2.

She admitted struggling with them, stating she had Covid and repeatedly spitting while trying to remove her face mask.

Westwater, 38, from Dundee, also admitted stealing two bottles of perfume from the shop and swallowing prescription and illicit tablets.

‘Screaming witch’

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “She described herself in her own words as acting like a screaming witch outside the shop.”

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “She is a habitual offender and at the time was on three bail orders.

“She was seen on CCTV taking a bottle of fragrance. She then took another and scratched off the label.”

When staff tackled Westwater she started flailing her arms and was shouting: “I’ve got Covid.

“You are not getting your stuff back, and if you do I’ll spit on you and give you Covid.”

Ms Apostolova said: “She was spitting in her mask and trying to remove it from her face.

“Staff tried to make sure the mask was kept on and the spit contained within it. It went on for 15 minutes.

“She reached into her bra and pulled out a large quantity of tablets which she swallowed. She said she had taken 50 tablets.”

These included street valium.

Dickensian upbringing

Westwater was taken to Ninewells and then transferred by officers wearing full protective equipment to the specialist Covid police unit in Aberdeen .

Mr Laverty said: “I have been asked by her to convey her deepest apologies to the store staff in relation to her behaviour and express her genuine remorse.

“Her upbringing was like something out of a Dickensian novel.

“There was neglect and abuse. She said her mental health was not particularly good at the time of this.

“Arms were placed on her to ensure she did not run away and matters degenerated from there. Thankfully no staff were covered in spit.”

Mr Laverty said she swallowed the tablets because she knew she would be taken into custody for the weekend and wanted to be oblivious to her surroundings.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane said: “No spittle landed but it would have been a very frightening scenario, given the times we are living in these days.”