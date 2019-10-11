Dundee scratchcard winner who squandered his £100k jackpot fined and banned for dangerous driving

A scratchcard winner who squandered his £100,000 jackpot has been fined and banned for dangerous driving.

Jack Tanbini, of Lansdowne Square, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and without insurance on Strathmartine Road in October last year. The 23-year-old hit the headlines five years ago after spending just £1 to win the six-figure sum from a scratchcard bought in a local newsagents.

But his solicitor revealed that Tanbini has spent most of his fortune and is now on the hunt for employment.

Tanbini pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving dangerously by driving on the opposing carriageway on Strathmartine Road, mounting a kerb, driving along the opposite side of the road and overtaking a bus on October 30 last year.

He also admitted failing to stop when asked by police on Laird Street, Strath-martine Road, Halley Place and Loftus Place.

Police also found Tanbini in possession of cannabis with a maximum street value of more than £1,000.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A social work report revealed Tanbini had a “flippant” attitude towards the offences, which did not impress Sheriff Derek Reekie.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said: “I’ve discussed that with him and he accepts what he pled guilty to.

“He has had five years where he hasn’t had to work. He has something like £2,000 left.”

Tanbini was disqualified from driving for 21 months, fined £450 and ordered to perform 250 hours unpaid work. Sheriff Reekie said: “Through good fortune you have not had to work for a long time as a result of that scratchcard win, but that’s about to come to an end.

“I get the impression you have a flippant attitude to these offences.

“Well, let me make it absolutely clear to you that driving dangerously when you are uninsured is extremely serious.”