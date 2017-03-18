Tickets are now available for this year’s Dundee Scout Gang Show.

The annual Scout Gang Show serves up a variety of musical numbers and comedy sketches performed by a cast of more than 100 boys and girls who are members of The Scout Association in the city.

Performers are assisted by almost 100 helpers backstage.

This year, the show is aiming to raise funds for the Archie Foundation with a bucket collection at the end of each performance.

Dundee Scout Gang Show 2017, including matinee performances, will take place in the Whitehall Theatre, Bellfield Street, from Wednesday March 29 to Saturday April 1.

Tickets are available online here.