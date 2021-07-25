Dundee is Scotland’s second most affordable city for those on minimum wage

Dundee is the second most affordable city in Scotland for those on minimum wage.

That is according to a study conducted by Investing Reviews.

The study of 45 cities in the UK declares Dundee the eighth most affordable city for those on minimum wage.

It also reveals that under-20s on minimum wage in Dundee do not have a monthly disposable income.

Seven of the 10 most affordable cities in the UK are based in Scotland or the north of England.

Dundee affordable for most

The total monthly cost of living in Dundee is £1131, according to the research.

The national minimum wage for those over 23 is £8.91 per hour.

For those aged 21-22 it is £8.36 and for people aged 18-20 it is £6.56.

Anyone aged under 18 gets £4.62 and apprentices under 19, or in their first year, get £4.30.

In Dundee, those aged 23 and over have a disposable income of £225 per month.

Dundonians aged 21-22 have a disposable income of £160 per month.

Those aged 20 and under do not make enough on minimum wage to cover the monthly cost of living.

When adding a 5% monthly pension contribution, disposable income drops to £163 for those 23 and over, and £102 for 21-22 year olds.

Full-time minimum wage earnings equate to £1,294 take-home pay after a 5% pension contribution for those 23 and over.

Minimum wage not enough

Living Wage Scotland manager Lynn Anderson says that the minimum wage is not enough to live on for many.

She says: “Single people on the minimum wage are barely making ends meet, particularly if they want to contribute to a personal pension.

“For families with children, for disabled workers or people with higher rents, the national minimum wage will leave them struggling.

“The real living wage can go a long way to giving workers a better income.”

Living Wage Scotland aim to increase the number of employers paying their staff the real living wage.

The real living wage is £9.50, 59p higher than the minimum wage for those over 23 and £4.88 higher for those under 18.

Dundee businesses committed to living wage

Over 80 Dundee employers have voluntarily committed to ensure all their staff and subcontractors receive a real Living Wage.

Fairness and equalities spokesperson for Dundee City Council, councillor Lynne Short, is proud to promote the real living wage.

She says: “We are committed to ensure that more people in the city are paid the real living wage and that more people have access to affordable housing.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting and encouraging more and more businesses in the city to join the living wage movement.

“I know it has been incredibly hard for businesses over the past year and it’s been great to see so many businesses continue to pledge a fair wage to their employees during this difficult time.

“The city council is also working hard with partners across the city to provide more affordable housing as this makes a significant difference to people’s quality of life and disposable income.”