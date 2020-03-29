Dundee scientists providing key research in the bid to assist global research in tackling Covid-19

Scientists based at Dundee University have joined the research teams battling to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has tragically resulted in the death of more than 1,000 people around the UK.

Now scientists based at Dundee and Glasgow University are at the forefront of research looking at ways to combat the virus.

Scientists from the City Of Discovery have identified 38 separate proteins created by SARS-CoV-2 –the virus that causes Covid-19 – that produce an immune response in the body.

Over the next four months, the Dundee team will manufacture these components of the virus in order to generate antibodies against them, which could lead to a vaccination.

This key work will allow counterparts in Glasgow to study the virus.

Professor Dario Alessi, from Dundee University, said he was “delighted” that work done in Tayside would assist in tackling the pandemic.

He added: “I am delighted that we have been able to exploit the tremendous expertise available within our unit to generate antibodies that recognise each of the 38 proteins encoded by the Covid-19 virus so rapidly.

“This represents a titanic effort, and I would like to acknowledge our dedicated staff who are working night and day on this project.”