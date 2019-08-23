Dundee scientist to take part in ‘life-changing’ voyage to Antarctica after being selected for prestigious scheme

A scientist at Abertay University has been selected to take part in an expedition to the Antarctic.

Dr Rebecca Wade is one of 80 female participants that has been chosen to participate in the international Homeward Bound initiative.

The programme seeks to tackle the lack of women leaders in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine.

Homeward Bound culminates in a meeting of all 80 participants in Argentina, before embarking on a “life-changing” voyage to Antarctica at the end of 2020.

Selectors noted that Dr Wade’s expertise in the area of human-environment interactions and her potential to lead and enact change made her a natural choice for the highly sought-after leadership programme.

The expedition will take her in the footsteps of Royal Navy Officer Robert Falcon Scott, polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and Geologist HT Ferrar, more than 100 years on from their famous Discovery Expedition to the Antarctic in 1901.

She said: “There is a global climate emergency – the science is clear – and we need to act together now to make a transformative change.

“My research and collaborations over two decades have focused on sustainable landscape and water management in cities and rural areas.

“By working together across disciplines we have been able to implement solutions that work for people and nature, for society and economy, these solutions can help us adapt to a changing climate.

“I’m passionate about supporting women in STEMM and about working towards a healthier planet and a more sustainable future. Homeward Bound tackles these global issues head-on and I feel really honoured to be selected for this prestigious programme.

“I’ve been teaching engineering and environment students at Abertay for 17 years, I’m a STEMM Ambassador and I regularly visit local schools to inspire young people to take up these subjects.

“I’m determined to help women and men, from all areas of industry and society, work together effectively to deliver sustainable and healthy places for the future.

“Coming from Dundee, I’ve been immersed in the history of the Discovery Expedition my whole life.

“Now I have the chance to live out a small piece of that incredible story, to travel with exceptional women in STEMM from all over the world, it is a hugely exciting and humbling opportunity.”