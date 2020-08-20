Dundee scientist launches fundraising challenge to help get cancer research back on track after pandemic

A Dundee scientist is getting on his bike and is urging others to do the same to help get vital cancer research back on track after the impact of the pandemic.

Dr Laureano de la Vega, a cancer researcher at the University of Dundee, is calling on people of all ages and abilities to sign up for the Cancer Research UK’s Cycle 300 challenge.

Participants can choose how, when and where to clock up 300 miles on a bike in September to raise money for life-saving research.

Dr de la Vega, who is originally from Huelva in southwestern Spain, lives in Craigowl with his wife, Rita, also a cancer researcher, and their three young children.

The 41-year-old is keen to show how pedal power can make a crucial difference to people diagnosed with the disease.

He said: “I love cycling and like many families during lockdown we have enjoyed the mental and physical benefits of spending more time exercising on our bikes.

“I think Cycle 300 is a great way to raise money for Cancer Research UK’s vital research.”

Covid-19 forced Dr de la Vega and his team, whose research is focused on finding new ways to treat lung cancer and triple negative breast cancer, to hang up their lab coats during lockdown, but they have been determined to carry on from home, writing up results and planning new experiments.

He said: “Before the pandemic my day would normally involve meetings, organising our results for talks and scientific articles, reading about other people’s research, and, if I am lucky, working in the lab.

“With small children at home lockdown has been a challenge, so I had to adapt to work at night or early in the morning.

© Supplied

“There are a lot of things I can still do from home, but I’ve really missed working in the lab and interacting with my colleagues.”

Five months on, this work is slowly re-starting – but with new safety measures in place in the lab and complex experiments to recover, it could take some time to get back up and running at full speed.

Victoria Steven, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, said: “We are very grateful to Dr de la Vega for his support and hope it will start a chain-reaction, sparking the interest among cyclists of all ages and abilities.

© Supplied

“Covid-19 put so much of our research on pause and the cancellation of fundraising events, as well as the temporary closure of our Cancer Research UK shops, has left the charity facing an income crisis where every day and every pound counts.

“With around 32,400 people diagnosed with cancer each year in Scotland, we will never stop striving to create better treatments. But we can’t do it alone.

“That’s why we are encouraging as many people as possible to sign up to Cycle 300 and use pedal power to help research move forward.”

Cancer Research UK currently funds around 50% of all publicly funded cancer research in the UK

To sign up now for a free fundraising pack visit www.cruk.org/cycle300