Dundee scientist has major malaria breakthrough that could save thousands of lives

A Dundee scientist has helped make a major breakthrough in the fight against malaria that could save thousands of lives.

For years, malaria has been fought by killing the mosquitoes that carry the disease and pass it on to humans.

Mosquitoes in Africa are developing resistance to one of the most commonly used insecticides, which will hinder efforts to eradicate the disease.

Currently mosquito nets are sprayed with insecticides that kill the bugs after being absorbed through the legs.

But as mosquitoes become increasingly resistant to pyrethroids, used as an insecticide, postdoctoral researcher Doug Paton, who is originally from Dundee, has said the solution may be to target the parasite that causes malaria in the mosquito, rather than the bug itself.

He and laboratory head Flaminia Catteruccia were able to prove that anti-malarial drugs can be passed to mosquitoes through contact.

This kills the plasmodium parasite that causes malaria in the mosquito.

Dr Paton, a research fellow at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and lead author of the study, said: “We have a lot of work to do, but we’re hoping to start field trials of a net treated with both insecticides and antimalarials in the next three to five years.”

A former Grove Academy pupil, Dr Paton graduated from Dundee University with a degree in microbiology in 2003.