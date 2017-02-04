Two lecturers from the University of Dundee are to star in a new CBBC TV show.

Forensic science lecturers Dr Lucina Hackman and Dr Catriona Davies, from the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification (CAHID), will feature in an episode of All Over The Workplace.

The programme, which airs on Wednesday at 7.30pm, aims to give children an insight into a range of careers open to them when they grow up.

The show follows two children, Edwin and Leila, who take on the role of forensic scientists under the guidance of Dr Hackman and Dr Davies.

The story begins with bones of unknown origin washing up on Monifieth beach. Edwin and Leila are tasked with finding out what the bones are and where they came from.

Dr Hackman said: “This programme is great at encouraging children to think about different career choices.

“Getting the younger generation enthused about science and anatomy is really important.”