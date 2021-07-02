Dundee Science Centre send out 200 activity kits to kids

Dundee Science Centre will send out 200 activity kits to kids across the city.

Funded and created by the University of Dundee, the initial kits contain a starter pack, and six-weekly activity kits to cover the summer holidays.

They will be packed with a range of activities and experiments, similar to the kits the Dundee Science Centre sent out during lockdown.

Be amazed at Dundee Science Centre! It's been great to see our visitors again, we've worked hard over the past year to get our new exhibits ready and we hope you love them as much as we do. Invent, discover and explore with us! Book your tickets here: https://t.co/aJKs0IAeMv pic.twitter.com/6G6HZiq338 — DundeeScienceCentre (@DundeeSciCentre) June 30, 2021

The kits contain everything required for experiments and activities – from making microbes and investigating bugs to forensic science.

Families will be able to access a box via the FORT system. This puts Dundee families in need with a range of service providers, through referrals from GPs, social workers, teachers and other services.

Activity Kits

Sine the start of last summer, almost 4,500 kits have been sent out to Dundee kids as part of the Science@Home project.

The project was also recognised with a commendation for Project of the Year from the University of Dundee Stephen Fry Public Engagement Award 2021.

University of Dundee dental student group Toothy Tigers have also provided brushes and toothpaste to teach children about microbes in their mouths and maintain good oral hygiene.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations at Dundee Science Centre said: “We are extremely grateful to the University of Dundee for funding and creating these amazing resources which allow us to reach even more families within the city.

“Exploring science is a brilliant way to spend time and have fun as a family.

“Yes, there’s lots online to keep kids entertained but not every home has access to the digital resources many of us take for granted.

“Similarly, many families don’t have the privilege of extra funds for activities and days out so these kits will give both children and their families a real boost over the Summer and a weekly treat to get stuck into.”

Science Centre during lockdown

The Science Centre only recently re-opened after being closed during lockdown for an extensive refurbishment.

Erin Hardee, schools outreach organiser at the school of life sciences at Dundee University said: “While Covid-19 has changed the way we do public engagement, we’re thrilled to be working with Dundee Science Centre to bring science activities to families safely and inclusively.

“The Science@Home kits feature loads of the great research we do at the University of Dundee, presented in a fun and hands-on way.

“This project helps us reach new people and share our research creatively and we’re very glad to be part of it again this year.”