Dundee Science Centre latest building to close due to coronavirus crisis

In line with current Scottish Government advice, Dundee Science Centre is now temporarily closed to the public.

Isabel Bruce, iterim chief executive of Dundee Science Centre said: “The health and wellbeing of our members, visitors, staff and wider community is absolutely paramount so, with regret, we have taken the decision to close the centre until further notice.

“We are now contacting our members, schools and others who were due to visit the centre in the coming weeks and will shortly be unveiling some innovative plans to engage our audiences during this challenging period.

“While the centre is closed to the public, the business continues and we will be using this time to devise and develop a raft of exciting plans for the future, which we will look forward to sharing with you in the months ahead.”

Let us know how you or your community is rallying round during the coronavirus crisis, below.

