News / Dundee Dundee Science Centre has launched its first STEM club By Emma O'Neill July 21, 2021, 7:10 pm Dundee Science Centre launches its first ever summer STEM club. Grainger PR Kids across Dundee are being offered a chance to take part in the Science Centre’s first ever STEM club. Each week, 20 children in the city will get to make their own science snacks, learn about forensics, make slime, and get to grips with dino rocks and fossils. The programme of workshops and activities will be offered from the Science Centre and Dundee university. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe