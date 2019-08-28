Dundee Science Centre exhibition wins prestigious design award

A multi-million-pound exhibition on the top floor of Dundee Science Centre has won a prestigious design award.

The £2.1 million Medical Marvels exhibition and Science Learning Suite won the exhibition category of the Scottish Design Awards.

The award was presented to Dundee architects Aim Design and Dundee Science Centre at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow.

A spokesman said: “Medical Marvels, which opened last summer, celebrates the past, present and future of medical science. “

Rebecca Duncan, head of development at Dundee Science Centre, said: “We are delighted that Medical Marvels has been given a Scottish Design Award for the exhibition category.

“We would like to extend huge congratulations to Aim Design and its team of talented designers – their dedication and passion for the project is evident in the final result.”