Dundee Science Centre event is out of this world as kids learn about outer space

Dundee Science Centre celebrated the wonders of outer space with a special Stars and Skies event.

Part of Dundee Science Festival, it took visitors on a journey through the cosmos, helped explain the science behind space exploration and what outer space can teach us about life on Earth.

Displays included robotic arms and children were given the chance to experience the “smell” of the moon and Mars.

The science festival runs until Sunday, and this weekend the centre will explore digital technology and gaming during the Wee Wans and Zeroes event.

It will explore how new technology can be used with healthcare, while visitors will also be able to try their hands at coding.

Tony Canning, exhibition and community engagement officer at the science centre, said: “As we mark the 10th Dundee Science Festival, we’ve lined up a huge range of events in more areas of the city than ever before.

“Come along and try something new, regardless of your interest in science.”